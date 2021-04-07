Advertisement

Milwaukee Brewers announce the return of tailgating

The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few...
The Brewers welcomed back fans to American Family Field with Covid precautions and a few changes right off the bat.(Jeremy Nichols)
By WBAY news staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WBAY) - Grab your brats, buds and brews. The Milwaukee Brewers have announced the return of tailgating.

The team says the pre-game tradition will be allowed at all parking lots at American Family Field--with the exception of employee lots.

The team put a hold on tailgating due to COVID-19 pandemic. It returns on Monday, April 12. The Brewers host the rival Chicago Cubs.

There are plenty of safety rules to follow. Tailgating will be limited to single vehicles for those sitting in the same pod seating for the game. Fans will need to remain near that vehicle and not wander around the parking lot.

Only ticketed fans are allowed in the parking lots.

All tailgating must end 30 minutes after the game starts.

MORE TAILGATING RULES: https://www.mlb.com/brewers/ballpark/tailgating

Right now, the stadium is limited to 25 percent capacity. Fans are required to wear masks except when eating and drinking inside the ballpark.

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Jill Underly campaign photo
Jill Underly elected Wisconsin state superintendent, defeating Deb Kerr
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

Latest News

UW-Stevens Point guard and Wisconsin Rapids native Philip Flory in a game for the Pointers on...
Wisconsin Rapids native and UWSP forward Philip Flory announces he’s entering the transfer portal
Milwaukee Brewers relief pitcher Freddy Peralta pitches against the Chicago Cubs during the...
Peralta pitches 5 innings as Brewers blank Cubs 4-0
Eau Claire Memorial vs. SPASH volleyball.
Eau Claire Memorial vs. SPASH volleyball
Prep Highlights 4/6