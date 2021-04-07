Advertisement

Jill Underly elected Wisconsin state superintendent, defeating Deb Kerr

Jill Underly campaign photo
Jill Underly campaign photo(Jill Underly)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Jill Underly rode support from the state teachers’ union and an overwhelming financial advantage to win the election as Wisconsin superintendent of schools.

Election results April 6 at 9:30 p.m.
Election results April 6 at 9:30 p.m.(WSAW)

Underly defeated Republican-backed Deb Kerr in Tuesday’s election. Underly is superintendent of the rural Pecatonica school district and formerly worked for the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction, which she will now lead. Kerr is the former superintendent of the Brown Deer school district in suburban Milwaukee.

The race was officially nonpartisan, but Democrats and their money lined up solidly behind Underly while Kerr found support from Republicans. Underly takes over for Carolyn Stanford Taylor, who held the post since 2019.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base
City of Marshfield
100 citizens file joint complaint asking for investigation and removal of Marshfield city officials

Latest News

2 are dead and 2 others injured after a shooting in Milwaukee.
2 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Milwaukee gas station
Wednesday's Forecast
First Alert Wednesday Forecast - Warm with late day showers and thunderstorms
Wausau passes the first referendum question on April 6.
Voters in Wausau School District approve first referendum question, reject second
Elijah Behnke
AP: Behnke defeats Jaeger for 89th Assembly seat
John Jagler spoke with NBC15 shortly after the unofficial results came in.
Jagler wins state senate seat formerly held by Rep. Scott Fitzgerald