Advertisement

Human trafficking suspects arrested in Eau Claire County

Police Generic
Police Generic(Associated Press)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that two human trafficking suspects have been arrested in the county.

Law enforcement say at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, a citizen reported a woman walking on County Road H between Fairchild and Stanley. When deputies arrived to the area, they found Catherine Ottinger lying in the ditch. She told them she and Scoville had been living in a tent on property near County Road H in Chippewa County.

Both Scoville and Ottinger are currently being held at the Eau Claire County Jail.

Officials say in March, Scoville was charged with 32 separate offenses following a long-term investigation in the Village of Fairchild. The charges included human trafficking, false imprisonment, sexual assault and more. The sheriff’s office says Ottinger was also charged.

Catherine Ottinger has been arrested.
Catherine Ottinger has been arrested.(WEAU)
Mark Scoville has been arrested.
Mark Scoville has been arrested.(WEAU)

Copyright 2021 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Jill Underly campaign photo
Jill Underly elected Wisconsin state superintendent, defeating Deb Kerr
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

Latest News

City's Reasons For Removal
City's Reasons For Removal
School District Consolidation
School District Consolidation
The Abbotsford and Colby School districts are discussing consolidation.
Colby and Abbotsford school districts discussing consolidation after advisory referendum
Around 40,000 children have lost a parent due to COVID-19, study shows
The charging document the City of Marshfield served then-Marshfield Police Chief Rick Gramza in...
Document reveals reasons Marshfield removed its police chief