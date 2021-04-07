Advertisement

GRAPHIC: Dog attacks horse pulling carriage in North Carolina park

By WSOC Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WSOC) - A terrifying incident in North Carolina was caught on camera when a dog started attacking a horse-drawn carriage filled with people.

“We had a family on the carriage,” the horse’s owner Bridger Medin said. “There were families and kids everywhere.”

It happened Saturday, according to Medin, during the first day of carriage rides for the season. The horse Queen Charlotte and the carriage driver Amanda Underwood were finishing the day with one last ride when the “nightmare came to life,” Medlin said.

He said the video, posted on YouTube as part of the sheriff’s investigation, shows the end of the attack. Medin said Queen Charlotte did what they are trained to do and protected their riders even under a vicious attack.

“The horse stayed and gave the fight of its life to protect the people and its riders,” Medin said.

Queen Charlotte fought back against the dog, brutally kicking at it. However, the dog continued to attack.

Underwood then jumped in to help, bringing an end to the attack.

“Had Amanda not have done that, I feel sure that the horse, at some point, would have quit fighting and run for his life,” Medin said. “And that would have been catastrophic.”

Queen Charlotte suffered bites on the legs, stomach, throat and was bitten through their jaw.

Investigators say the dog was also severely wounded and a vet advised it may be best to euthanize the pet.

No charges have been filed yet.

There is no leash law in the county, but pets must be tethered in the park.

Copyright 2021 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Jill Underly campaign photo
Jill Underly elected Wisconsin state superintendent, defeating Deb Kerr
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

Latest News

Dallas police Officer Bryan Riser was arrested and charged with two counts of capital murder....
Judge orders release of ex-Dallas officer arrested in killings
A health worker holds a syringe with the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 at a new...
UK advises limiting AstraZeneca in under-30s amid clot worry
Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather : Storms possible tonight
Former President Donald Trump's tweets won't be saved online, Twitter says.
Twitter won’t preserve Trump’s tweets online
FILE - This May 8, 2008, file photo shows blank checks on an idle press at the Philadelphia...
Survey: Americans are saving their stimulus checks