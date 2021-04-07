Advertisement

First Alert Weather : Storms possible tonight

By Mark Holley
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 8:19 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Very warm conditions will continue across central Wisconsin for the rest of the work week, as occasional showers and thunderstorms continue to push across The Badger State at this time. While the average high temperature is 50° for this time of year, temperatures will remain 25° above that Wednesday, with slightly cooler conditions slowly returning by the weekend.

The storm system triggering the occasional showers and storms, will slowly leave the Great Lakes Region throughout the weekend, ushering in cooler weather by the early to middle part of next week. There will be several chances for more showers throughout the next several days, as well as more clouds than sunshine lasting into next week.

Long term, the weather pattern will shift into a cooler one for the middle part of April, with temperatures dropping into the 40s for daytime highs, with occasional night time lows below 32°. Overall, the outlook for the end of the month shows a moderation in temperatures with seasonal highs nearing 60° by month’s end.

After summer like temps to begin the month, things will cool off substantially by the middle of April in Wisconsin.(WSAW)

