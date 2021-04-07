COVID-19 vaccine appointments available to everyone regardless of health system affiliation

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ascension Wisconsin is now administering COVID-19 vaccinations for any eligible person, regardless of health system affiliation.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment online. The appointment portal does allow the user to select Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance. Walk-in vaccinations are available at this time.

