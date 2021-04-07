Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccine appointments available to everyone regardless of health system affiliation

Ascension St. Michael's
Ascension St. Michael's(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 3:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Ascension Wisconsin is now administering COVID-19 vaccinations for any eligible person, regardless of health system affiliation.

CLICK HERE to make an appointment online. The appointment portal does allow the user to select Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson.

Appointments must be scheduled in advance. Walk-in vaccinations are available at this time.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Jill Underly campaign photo
Jill Underly elected Wisconsin state superintendent, defeating Deb Kerr
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

Latest News

Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather : Storms possible tonight
File image
BBB: Spring cleaning should include a digital makeover to protect you from theft, fraud
Effectively spring cleaning your digital devices to stay safe online
Effectively spring cleaning your digital devices to stay safe online
Planning ahead for your retirement lifestyle
Planning ahead for your retirement lifestyle
Newly remodeled salon helps students at Mid-State Technical College with hands-on learning
Newly remodeled salon helps students at Mid-State Technical College with hands-on learning