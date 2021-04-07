Advertisement

2 people killed, two others wounded in Milwaukee shooting

(ap newsroom)
By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say two people were killed and two were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee’s north side.

Authorities say a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, died at the scene of the shooting which happened about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A 26-year-old Illinois man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman were wounded and taken to a hospital. There’s no word yet on their condition.

Employees at the gas station tell WTMJ-TV an argument began inside the business and spilled outside before the gunfire erupted. Officials say no suspects are in custody. A motive for the shooting has not been released by police.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge released on bond
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Jill Underly campaign photo
Jill Underly elected Wisconsin state superintendent, defeating Deb Kerr
After the shooting, the medic drove about 10 minutes to Fort Detrick, where he was shot by base...
Navy medic shoots 2 US sailors; is stopped, killed on base

Latest News

Thursday's Forecast
First Alert Weather : Storms possible tonight
File image
BBB: Spring cleaning should include a digital makeover to protect you from theft, fraud
Effectively spring cleaning your digital devices to stay safe online
Effectively spring cleaning your digital devices to stay safe online
Planning ahead for your retirement lifestyle
Planning ahead for your retirement lifestyle
Newly remodeled salon helps students at Mid-State Technical College with hands-on learning
Newly remodeled salon helps students at Mid-State Technical College with hands-on learning