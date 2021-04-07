2 people killed, two others wounded in Milwaukee shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) - Police say two people were killed and two were injured in a shooting on Milwaukee’s north side.

Authorities say a 20-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man, both from Milwaukee, died at the scene of the shooting which happened about 12:30 a.m. Wednesday. A 26-year-old Illinois man and a 27-year-old Milwaukee woman were wounded and taken to a hospital. There’s no word yet on their condition.

Employees at the gas station tell WTMJ-TV an argument began inside the business and spilled outside before the gunfire erupted. Officials say no suspects are in custody. A motive for the shooting has not been released by police.

