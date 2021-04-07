Advertisement

2 dead, 2 injured after shooting at Milwaukee gas station

2 are dead and 2 others injured after a shooting in Milwaukee.
2 are dead and 2 others injured after a shooting in Milwaukee.(WTVY)
By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Apr. 7, 2021 at 5:05 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating a quadruple shooting that left two people dead and two others injured early Wednesday morning at a gas station on the city’s north side.

NewsChannel 7′s affiliate in Milwaukee confirms that the shooting happened around 12:30 Wednesday morning.

Two victims, a 20-year-old woman from Milwaukee, and a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee died at the scene. Two other victims, a 26-year-old Illinois man, and 27-year-old Milwaukee woman were transported to the hospital for non-fatal gunshot injuries.

There are no suspects in custody at this time. The motive for the shooting is still being determined.

