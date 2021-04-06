VACCINE TEAM: Will students 16 years and older be required to get vaccinated?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Could school districts require students ages 16 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

It’s a valid question as some vaccines like polio, Hepatitis B, MMR, and several others are required for students to attend school and daycare.

Currently, state law and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services administrative code detail what vaccines are required. A requirement for the COVID vaccine for eligible school-aged children would need to be approved by the legislature.

In Wisconsin, guardians can opt-out for medical and religious reasons or personal convictions.

To date, there are no COVID-19 vaccines approved for children under the age of 16, and the Pfizer vaccine is the only approved vaccine for people age 16 and 17.

