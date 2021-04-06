Advertisement

VACCINE TEAM: Will students 16 years and older be required to get vaccinated?

Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU
Vaccine Team Q & A - WEAU(WEAU)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Could school districts require students ages 16 and older to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

It’s a valid question as some vaccines like polio, Hepatitis B, MMR, and several others are required for students to attend school and daycare.

Currently, state law and the Wisconsin Department of Health Services administrative code detail what vaccines are required. A requirement for the COVID vaccine for eligible school-aged children would need to be approved by the legislature.

In Wisconsin, guardians can opt-out for medical and religious reasons or personal convictions.

To date, there are no COVID-19 vaccines approved for children under the age of 16, and the Pfizer vaccine is the only approved vaccine for people age 16 and 17.

HAVE A QUESTION FOR OUR VACCINE TEAM? SUBMIT IT HERE

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge
The Marshfield Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two women seen...
Marshfield Police ask for public’s help identifying two women
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres
Suspect in Abbotsford shooting arrested in Puerto Rico
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident

Latest News

Wednesday's Forecast
First Alert Storms Likely Tonight
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Alvarez announces plan to retire as Wisconsin athletic director
Voting turnout in Wausau likely helped by school board race, school referendums
Voting turnout in Wausau likely helped by school board race, school referendums
Study: Americans are cautiously confident on their retirement plans, despite pandemic
Mosinee Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
Mosinee Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching student