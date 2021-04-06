Advertisement

Teacher arrested on student-sex charge

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 7:54 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Bond has been set at $10,000 for the 50-year-old teacher accused of inappropriately touching a student.

According to the Mosinee Police Department, Christy Mathis was arrested Monday. The investigation began after the student reported the alleged misconduct to school leaders. Authorities are recommending she be charged with first-degree sexual assault of a child and sexual assault of a student by school staff.

Prosecutors said the alleged incident occurred on school property.

The Mosinee School District website identifies her as an art teacher. During Mathis’ probable cause hearing Tuesday her attorney said she’s still employed. And stated her strong community ties warranted a signature bond.

Prosecutors said the seriousness of allegations called for a cash bond.

Judge Michael Moran set at a $10,000 signature bond with the first $5,000 in cash.

Mathis is expected to be formally charged on April 23.

