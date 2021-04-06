Advertisement

Rep. Snyder, Magnafici, and Krug propose Summer Sales Tax Holiday

(WAVE 3 News)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Representatives Patrick Snyder (R-Schofield), Gae Magnafici (R-Dresser), and Scott Krug (R-Nekoosa) will testify before the Assembly Committee on Jobs and the Economy on Tuesday to propose creating a summer sales-tax holiday.

The public hearing is at 1 p.m.

The legislation would create a one-time sales tax holiday from June 1 to Aug. 31. More than 11,000 Wisconsin businesses that serve alcohol or food would benefit. Along with amusement parks, arcades, and movie theaters.

