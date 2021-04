WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Tickets will go on sale Friday, April 9 at 9 a.m. for “The Price is Right LIVE”.

The Grand Theater announced Tuesday the show would return this fall. Games include Plinko, to Cliffhangers, to The Big Wheel, and even the fabulous Showcase.

The show is Sept. 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.