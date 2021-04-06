Advertisement

Norwegian Cruise Line to resume trips in Greece, Caribbean

By Associated Press
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Norwegian Cruise Line is announcing plans to resume sailing after being shut down for more than a year by the pandemic.

Norwegian said Tuesday that it plans trips in late July in the Greek islands and in August in the Caribbean.

The cruise line expects the sailings to attract plenty of Americans, who can’t cruise yet in U.S. waters.

Norwegian said all passengers and crew members will need to be fully vaccinated and tested for COVID-19 before boarding.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge
The Marshfield Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two women seen...
Marshfield Police ask for public’s help identifying two women
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres
Suspect in Abbotsford shooting arrested in Puerto Rico
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident

Latest News

State Department spokesman Ned Price takes questions from reporters at the State Department in...
US weighs joint approach to Beijing Olympics with allies
Starting Thursday, visitors to the theme park resort will be able to remove their masks...
At Disney World, smiles won’t be hidden for much longer
Wednesday's Forecast
First Alert Storms Likely Tonight
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Alvarez announces plan to retire as Wisconsin athletic director
The Republican governor rejected legislation that would have prohibited doctors from providing...
Arkansas lawmakers enact transgender youth treatment ban