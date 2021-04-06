Advertisement

Marshfield Clinic, UWSP to host walk-in vaccination clinic

(WLUC)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Clinic Health System will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic this weekend on the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point campus.

The clinic will take place Saturday, April 10 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until all vaccinations have been administered. There will be 1,000 single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccines available. Vaccines will be given on a first come, first served basis. Anyone 18 years or older is eligible and no appointment is needed.

The clinic will take place at UW-Stevens Point in the Marshfield Clinic Health System Champions Hall – Multi-Activity Center. Parking is available on campus in lot F-West and V. Free street parking is also available. Click here to see a campus map.

For more information or to find more walk-in clinics, click here.  

