Marathon County mass vaccination site now open

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Marathon County’s mass vaccination site officially opened at North Central Technical College’s (NTC) campus on Tuesday.

Many people that received their vaccine whom NewsChannel 7 spoke with are relieved, excited and hopeful that the opening of the mass vaccination site begins a new chapter in the fight against COVID-19.

“I have really been looking forward to this,” Cheryl Allen said.

The opening of the Marathon County mass vaccination site is a sigh of relief for many.

“It feels really good to know that the end is in sight where I can feel like where I can go out and even with a mask and not be exposing other people,” Allen said.

“I’m pumped. I’m very pumped,” Ronda Marten said. “I’ve been waiting because I haven’t had the medical thing so I’ve been kind of waiting and waiting and ‘oh, it’s my turn, it’s my turn.’”

The mass vaccination site at NTC is administering at least 400 shots per day. That number will eventually jump to 1,000 as vaccine supply becomes more available.

It’s a step Wausau Mayor Katie Rosenberg is thrilled to see in the community.

“I got my first dose of the vaccine and I’m experiencing some very severe side effects of hope, joy, euphoria, so I am so excited for our community to move forward,” Rosenberg said.

The vaccine site is open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. However, There are no more appointments open for the rest of the week. They’re completely booked.

Marathon County is the fourth mass vaccination site in the state, the others include Rock, Racine and LaCrosse counties. Wausau was chosen for its central location and hub with two major highways.

“It’s been a long process citing state clinics, and from the very beginning it was clear that this community was a good candidate for a community based vaccination clinic,” Wisconsin Department of Health Services Representative Paul Hammer said.

The more vulnerable population is still the state’s top priority, but as of Monday, April 6 anyone in the state 16-years-old or older is now eligible, which is something Richard Hughes strongly suggests people to get.

“I believe right now anyone should get in here, anyone that possibly can get a COVID vaccine by all means should, I mean it’s your health, why risk it and why risk other people’s health?” Hughes said.

Be sure to head to the DHS website to get book your appointment if you are interested.

