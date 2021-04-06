Advertisement

Man gets life in prison in disabled Nekoosa woman’s death

Photo of Paul Carter (Wood County Sheriff's Office)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 2:47 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
NEKOOSA, Wis. (WSAW) - The man convicted of killing his girlfriend’s disabled daughter was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday without the eligibility of parole.

Paul Carter was found guilty at trial in February of first-degree intentional homicide in the death of the 20-year-old woman. According to court documents, on Jan. 17, 2020, officers responded to a home in Nekoosa for a medical call. The victim, who was unable to walk or talk and was in a wheelchair, was found unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

During an interview with police, the woman’s mother said she had taken a bath but had checked on her right before. She said she was fine.

While she was taking a bath, she said Carter, her boyfriend, was left unsupervised on the same floor of the home where the woman’s bedroom was. When the woman’s mother went to check on her after her bath, she appeared to be suffering a medical emergency.

The woman’s mother told investigators that Carter told her after the death that he had hit her and pulled her hair. But, she didn’t confirm when that happened. Investigators said Carter admitted to doing those things, but several days earlier. The doctor who performed the autopsy said the injuries suffered would have caused her death in a matter of minutes, not several hours.

