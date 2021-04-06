Advertisement

Man accused of helping son in homicide case pleads not guilty

Shawn Carl, Jared Carl, and Audrey Benson
Shawn Carl, Jared Carl, and Audrey Benson(Marathon County Jail)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 50-year-old man charged for his role in the death of Christian Schauer has pleaded not guilty.

Shawn Carl is charged with aiding a felon, obstructing an officer, theft and two weapons charges. His son, Jared Carl, 20 is charged with Schauer’s murder. Investigators said Shawn Carl helped his son hide the victim’s car. Shawn Carl remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

Jared Carl, 20, is charged with murder, taking a vehicle, possession of THC, and obstructing an officer. The body of Christian Schauer, 20, was found Dec. 29 in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh near Spencer.

Jared Carl remains in jail on $1 million cash bond.

Investigators said Jared Carl initially said his father, Shawn Carl, 50, shot and killed Chris Schauer. Prosecutors said Shawn Carl did know about the alleged murder and help conceal Schauer’s vehicle.

Shawn Carl was arrested in February and held on first-degree intentional homicide until Audrey Benson came forward saying Jared Carl killed Schauer. Benson is charged with hiding a corpse and aiding a felon. She’s in custody on a $75,000 bond but will be released if she is able to post the first $15,000 in cash.

Shawn Carl is asking prosecutors to dismiss the weapons and theft counts. That matter will be discussed during a hearing later this month.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christy Mathis booking photo
Teacher arrested on student-sex charge
The Marshfield Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two women seen...
Marshfield Police ask for public’s help identifying two women
The Internal Revenue Service is sending out payments for those who are entitled to more...
IRS sending out more stimulus payments
Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres
Suspect in Abbotsford shooting arrested in Puerto Rico
Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident

Latest News

Wednesday's Forecast
First Alert Storms Likely Tonight
Wisconsin acting head coach Barry Alvarez laughs with his team after defeating Auburn 34-31 in...
Alvarez announces plan to retire as Wisconsin athletic director
Voting turnout in Wausau likely helped by school board race, school referendums
Voting turnout in Wausau likely helped by school board race, school referendums
Study: Americans are cautiously confident on their retirement plans, despite pandemic
Mosinee Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching student
Mosinee Middle School teacher accused of inappropriately touching student