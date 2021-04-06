Man accused of helping son in homicide case pleads not guilty

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The 50-year-old man charged for his role in the death of Christian Schauer has pleaded not guilty.

Shawn Carl is charged with aiding a felon, obstructing an officer, theft and two weapons charges. His son, Jared Carl, 20 is charged with Schauer’s murder. Investigators said Shawn Carl helped his son hide the victim’s car. Shawn Carl remains in custody on a $50,000 cash bond.

Jared Carl, 20, is charged with murder, taking a vehicle, possession of THC, and obstructing an officer. The body of Christian Schauer, 20, was found Dec. 29 in a wooded area of the McMillian Marsh near Spencer.

Jared Carl remains in jail on $1 million cash bond.

Investigators said Jared Carl initially said his father, Shawn Carl, 50, shot and killed Chris Schauer. Prosecutors said Shawn Carl did know about the alleged murder and help conceal Schauer’s vehicle.

Shawn Carl was arrested in February and held on first-degree intentional homicide until Audrey Benson came forward saying Jared Carl killed Schauer. Benson is charged with hiding a corpse and aiding a felon. She’s in custody on a $75,000 bond but will be released if she is able to post the first $15,000 in cash.

Shawn Carl is asking prosecutors to dismiss the weapons and theft counts. That matter will be discussed during a hearing later this month.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.