Ketchup shortage hits US restaurants

Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.
Restaurants are experiencing a shortage of ketchup packets.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(CNN) – There’s a shortage of one of America’s favorite condiments.

During the pandemic, restaurants have relied heavily on takeout orders to survive, which amped up demand for ketchup packets.

But once those started running low, some eateries began pouring bulk ketchup into individual cups.

The Wall Street Journal reports the low inventory is hitting everyone from mom-and-pop restaurants to chains like Texas Roadhouse and Long John Silver’s.

The ketchup shortage has pushed packet prices up 13% since January 2020, according to restaurant-business platform Plate IQ.

But there is some good news.

USA Today reports that America’s most popular brand, Heinz, is working to up its production to 12 billion packets a year.

