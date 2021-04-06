Advertisement

First Alert Storms Likely Tonight

By Mark Holley
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Much needed wet weather will be on the way for the better part of the work week, as temperatures remain well above normal for this time of year. Expect small shower and thunderstorm chances Tuesday, with a better chance for wet weather Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The “soggiest” of weather will remain Wednesday, with smaller shower chances continuing Thursday and Friday. General rainfall totals will range from 1.25″ to 2.00″ for most areas throughout the work week.

Summer like temps from Monday
Temperatures will drop from the 70s Tuesday, to daytime highs in the 50s by the weekend. Expect some light showers to remain around the area early Saturday, with skies slowly clearing Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. Drier weather will resume throughout the weekend and into early next week as temperatures cool off a little bit more.

