Boy, 2, killed in Waupaca County farming accident

By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 6, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
TOWNSHIP OF SAINT LAWRENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - The Waupaca County Sheriff’s Department said a 2-year-old boy has died after he was injured in a farming accident involving a skid steer.

Investigators the boy was riding in a skid steer, fell forward, and was briefly pinned between the bucket and support arm. The boy was transported to a Neenah hospital, then to Milwaukee where he died of his injuries.

The incident happened Monday around 6:30 p.m. southeast of Iola.

The child’s name has not been released.

