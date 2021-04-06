Area schools prepare for in-person summer school

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Summer school classes are just around the corner, and area school districts are already preparing their staff after a challenging year.

Both the Wausau School District and D.C. Everest believe after a year of constant changes, summer school this year is more important than ever.

“We have seen a year where it has been difficult on our students just like it has been difficult on our staff,” Wausau School District Summer Learning Program Co-Coordinator and Principal of Horace Mann Middle School Rob Phelps said.

After a year of constant changes to education, it’s been a stressor on students and teachers and the pandemic has left many kids behind, but summer school is here to help.

“Creating some opportunities in summer not only help accelerate and help with that gap but also I think the preparation for next year is really really important,” Phelps said.

The Wausau School District has battled between fully virtual learning, a mix of online and in-person as well as fully in-person learning.

Summer school in 2020 was virtual for Wausau, but this year they decided to go back to in-person, which is something staff are excited about.

“I think once they discovered we were gonna be in person I think many, many staff were willing to sign up and volunteer,” Wausau School District Summer Learning Program Co-Coordinator and South Mountain Elementary School Principal Deb Heilman said.

Heilman said initially, they were concerned about summer school staffing, DC Everest also faced a similar situation.

“We were a little worried about finding summer school teachers this year but the staff has completely proven us wrong, they have really been amazing,” DC Everest Summer Programming Director Dallas Rennie said.

Summer school will also be in person at DC Everest, Rennie said although summer school may not be the answer to the past year’s problems, they’re excited to welcome kids back for the summer.

“It’s really important to get students engaged over the summer in some sort of learning. But we want the summer to feel as normal as possible for these kids,” Rennie said.

Both school districts plan to follow Covid-19 safety precautions throughout the summer programs.

Information to sign up your child for summer courses can be found by following these links:

https://www.dce.k12.wi.us/summerlearning

http://www.wausauschools.org/departments___programs/summer_learning_2021

