Wausau Center Mall is now closed

(WSAW)
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 1:13 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Center Mall has officially closed.

Wausau Opportunity Zone, Inc, the current owner of the mall, made the announcement Monday afternoon. In a press release, WOZ said, “With the remaining retail tenant closing its doors for business, effective immediately, April 5th , 2021, the Wausau Center Mall has officially closed its doors.”

“The transformation here is going to bring up that property tax role again and some semblance of a retail tax opportunity too, revenues for the city and the county. At the same time building a vibrant downtown center that’s going to attract and retain talent,” WOZ President Dave Eckman said.

The closing will make way for the first phase of the mall’s transformation. Demolition is expected to begin in May. WOZ, Inc plans to build an urban center with housing, retail, hospitality and gathering spaces.

WOZ, Inc bought the mall in February 2020 with funding from a pair of local foundations, the Dwight and Linda Davis Foundation and the Judd S. Alexander Foundation, in partnership with the City of Wausau.

HOM Furniture and the two parking ramps adjacent to the mall will remain open.

