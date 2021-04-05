VACCINE TEAM: Marathon County vaccine clinic will help alleviate demand as public becomes eligible

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you’re 16 or older, you now have the green light to get a COVID-19 vaccine. That opens it up to a large portion of Wisconsinites who were not eligible before.

Our vaccine team looked into what that means if you’re already eligible for a vaccine and waiting your turn.

It might be frustrating to have a flood of people joining the demand for shots. But Aspirus says they’re still prioritizing people in order.

“65 and over, frontline workers, underlying medical conditions, any of those people on a waitlist will still be prioritized,” said Susan Schnieder, system senior physician at Aspirus.

A doctor at UW Health says while some may be concerned about increased demand, Wisconsin’s supply is also increasing.

“There will be more people now added to those, that are sort of competing for those spots, and I think that’s a legitimate concern. At the same time, we’re seeing rising supply, so I think that is really the key variable,” said Dr. Matt Anderson, senior medical director of primary care at UW Health.

Aspirus says they encourage people to try as many different places as they can and go to the first vaccine appointment they can get.

Starting Tuesday morning, there will be another place in Wausau where anyone over 16 can get a vaccine. Marathon County’s COVID Community Vaccination Clinic will open at Northcentral Technical College and be able to start giving 400 shots a day (up to 1,000 depending on supply).

Now that everyone 16 and older is eligible, this clinic is going to help alleviate some of that pressure. They’re giving out the Pfizer vaccine, which is the only one approved for people as young as 16.

Schneider says this will help Aspirus meet overwhelming demand.

“The fact that this community-based vaccine clinic is opening tomorrow, the initial reports are that they’ll be vaccinating about 400 people a day and be able to ramp up as the supply of vaccine increases in the state, will actually greatly help, I think, this area,” Schneider said.

The clinic opens Tuesday, April 6 at 11 am and will be open every Tuesday through Saturday from 11am to 7pm.

The clinic is being run by the Marathon County Health Department, and you do need to make an appointment through the Wisconsin DHS before coming to NTC. Click here to find an appointment.

