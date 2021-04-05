Advertisement

Marshfield Police ask for public’s help identifying two women

By Emerson Lehmann
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two women seen leaving Rogan’s Shoes on March 24.

Posted by Marshfield Police Department on Sunday, April 4, 2021

Surveillance photos show the women leaving the store.

A post on the department’s Facebook page doesn’t specify why police need to know the women’s identity, just that anyone with information could be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394, message the department on Facebook or use the P3 app to remain anonymous.

