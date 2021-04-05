Marshfield Police ask for public’s help identifying two women

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The Marshfield Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two women seen leaving Rogan’s Shoes on March 24.

Surveillance photos show the women leaving the store.

A post on the department’s Facebook page doesn’t specify why police need to know the women’s identity, just that anyone with information could be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marshfield Police Department at 715-387-4394, message the department on Facebook or use the P3 app to remain anonymous.

