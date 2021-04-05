How much would your home be worth on Airbnb?

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As people are yearning to get out of the house and connect after months of pandemic-caused isolation, more prospective Airbnb hosts are looking to benefit from this travel rebound. And now, those looking to join other new Airbnb hosts can easily see their estimated monthly income from hosting.

Have you ever wondered how much your home would make on Airbnb? You’re not alone.

The ‘What’s My Place Worth’ interactive tool computes the estimated income through inputs for geography, type of listing and space and factors in prior Airbnb booking data in the area. As demand for travelling increases, for those considering becoming a host, the time to take advantage of this economic opportunity is now.

On Monday, Christopher Nulty, Head of Global Public Affairs at Airbnb joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss how the interactive tool works and how Airbnb hosts are taking advantage of this new economic opportunity.

For more information, visit: AIRBNB.COM/HOST

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.