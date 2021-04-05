Advertisement

How much would your home be worth on Airbnb?

By Holly Chilsen
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As people are yearning to get out of the house and connect after months of pandemic-caused isolation, more prospective Airbnb hosts are looking to benefit from this travel rebound. And now, those looking to join other new Airbnb hosts can easily see their estimated monthly income from hosting.

Have you ever wondered how much your home would make on Airbnb? You’re not alone.

The ‘What’s My Place Worth’ interactive tool computes the estimated income through inputs for geography, type of listing and space and factors in prior Airbnb booking data in the area. As demand for travelling increases, for those considering becoming a host, the time to take advantage of this economic opportunity is now.

On Monday, Christopher Nulty, Head of Global Public Affairs at Airbnb joined NewsChannel 7 at 4 to discuss how the interactive tool works and how Airbnb hosts are taking advantage of this new economic opportunity.

For more information, visit: AIRBNB.COM/HOST

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Darrell Harbour (Left) reportedly drove away with his two children Winter Harbour and Safari...
UPDATE: Milwaukee Amber Alert canceled, search for suspect continues
The Marshfield Police Department is asking the public's help in identifying two women seen...
Marshfield Police ask for public’s help identifying two women
Stratford native and Team USA Macey Kilty (via Macey Kilty's Facebook page)
Stratford native Kilty suffers injury in final Olympic qualifying match
Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres
Suspect in Abbotsford shooting arrested in Puerto Rico
The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office said a woman died after a crash on Hwy. 64 on Friday, April 2,...
UPDATE: 35-year-old woman killed in crash near Merrill

Latest News

UWSP students are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 5.
VACCINE TEAM: UWSP helps vaccinate eligible students
Summer school classes are just around the corner and area school districts are already...
Area schools prepare for in-person summer school
City of Marshfield
100 citizens file joint complaint asking for investigation and removal of Marshfield city officials
Wausau West graduate Brooke Jaworski is running toward Tokyo.
Wausau West graduate Brooke Jaworski is running toward Tokyo
School districts prepare staff for summer classes
School districts prepare staff for summer classes