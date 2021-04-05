Gov. Evers declares State of Emergency due to wildfire risk

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers has declared a state of emergency due to the risk of wildfires.

Gov. Evers signed Executive Order #110 due to the combination of dry vegetation, unseasonably warm temperatures, low relative humidity, and increasing south or southeast winds will lead to continued elevated fire weather conditions.

Executive Order #110 also directs all Wisconsin state agencies to assist as appropriate in wildfire prevention, response and recovery efforts.

There have already been more than 320 wildfires reported in Wisconsin so far this year, burning over 1,400 acres.

