Gig workforce expands and presents new opportunities

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As many Americans eagerly await their next stimulus payment and tax returns and consider new ways to make ends meet, the gig workforce continues to expand and present new opportunities. Digital banks are introducing new solutions and tools designed to address these challenges and needs.

Historically, 1 in 3 households that become unbanked have experienced a significant income or job loss. With unemployment skyrocketing recently, the plight of the unbanked in the U.S. is set to worsen

Nearly half of unbanked households (48.9%) don’t have a bank account, because they don’t have money to meet minimum balance requirements. Over a third say bank fees are too high (34.2%)

36.3% don’t have a bank account because they don’t trust banks

Craig J. Lewis, Founder & CEO of Gig Wage – a fast-growing FinTech start-up exclusively focused on bringing better financial tools to the 65-75 million people in the gig workforce, including payroll, payments, and compliance tools – joined NewsChannel 7 to discuss why so many Americans are struggling. He also shared tips to help Americans stretch their paychecks further and regain their financial footing.

