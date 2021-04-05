Advertisement

First Alert Weather - Warm start to the workweek

By Mark Holley
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 7:31 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -While temperatures remain well above average for this part of April, much needed wet weather will continue to approach Wisconsin throughout the day Monday, with showers and thunderstorms becoming likely by late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

Please be very careful throughout central Wisconsin as the dry weather continues.
Small shower and thunderstorm chances will continue for Tuesday, with a better chance for wet weather Tuesday night and throughout the day Wednesday. The “soggiest” of weather will remain Wednesday, with smaller shower chances continuing Thursday and Friday. General rainfall totals will range from 0.90″ to 1.50″ for most areas throughout the work week.

Most locations will receive over an inch of rain throughout the rest of the week.
Temperatures will drop from the 70s Monday, to daytime highs in the 50s by the weekend. Expect some light showers to remain around the area early Saturday, with skies slowly clearing Saturday afternoon and into Sunday. Drier weather will resume throughout the weekend and into early next week.

