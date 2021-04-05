Advertisement

First Alert Weather: High fire danger continues for the beginning of the week as mild temperatures remain

Mostly cloudy tonight and mild. Rounds of showers, chance of storms this week.
By Chad Franzen
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Mostly cloudy, mild tonight.
Mostly cloudy, mild tonight.(WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a chance of scattered showers and a chance of a thunderstorm at night into early Tuesday morning. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

A chance of strong storms Monday night in the western parts of the area.
A chance of strong storms Monday night in the western parts of the area.(WSAW)
Keep the umbrella handy for the second half of the week.
Keep the umbrella handy for the second half of the week.(WSAW)

The clouds will be sticking around for much of the week ahead as low pressure slowly moves east across the Upper Midwest. We are going to remain on the mild side of the low for the next few days with times of showers and chances of thunderstorms. At this time, any storms are expected to stay below severe limits, but some small hail or gusty winds with downpours are possible. A chance of showers on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday could be the wettest days with highs in the low 60s on Wednesday, while in the upper 50s Thursday. Showers are still in the works for Friday with highs in the mid 50s. Next weekend, mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of showers. High in the low 50s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

Cooling down as the week goes on.
Cooling down as the week goes on.(WSAW)

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stratford native and Team USA Macey Kilty (via Macey Kilty's Facebook page)
Stratford native Kilty suffers injury in final Olympic qualifying match
Darrell Harbour (Left) reportedly drove away with his two children Winter Harbour and Safari...
UPDATE: Milwaukee Amber Alert canceled, search for suspect continues
The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office said a woman died after a crash on Hwy. 64 on Friday, April 2,...
UPDATE: 35-year-old woman killed in crash near Merrill
Dozens of couples booked their weddings as far as one year out to get the specific date of...
Save the date: Couples rush to get married on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse

Latest News

Stratford native and Team USA Macey Kilty (via Macey Kilty's Facebook page)
Stratford native Kilty suffers injury in final Olympic qualifying match
Runners at the WIAA state track and field championships in La Crosse, Wisconsin in June 2019.
Area athletic directors optimistic about spring sports season
Sun along with some clouds, warm Monday. Showers and a chance of storms later Monday night and...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Continued warm on Monday. A risk of showers and perhaps strong storms Monday night into early...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast