First Alert Weather: High fire danger continues for the beginning of the week as mild temperatures remain

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -

Mostly cloudy, mild tonight. (WSAW)

A mix of sun and clouds on Monday with a chance of scattered showers and a chance of a thunderstorm at night into early Tuesday morning. Highs in the low to mid 70s.

A chance of strong storms Monday night in the western parts of the area. (WSAW)

Keep the umbrella handy for the second half of the week. (WSAW)

The clouds will be sticking around for much of the week ahead as low pressure slowly moves east across the Upper Midwest. We are going to remain on the mild side of the low for the next few days with times of showers and chances of thunderstorms. At this time, any storms are expected to stay below severe limits, but some small hail or gusty winds with downpours are possible. A chance of showers on Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. Wednesday and Thursday could be the wettest days with highs in the low 60s on Wednesday, while in the upper 50s Thursday. Showers are still in the works for Friday with highs in the mid 50s. Next weekend, mostly cloudy on Saturday with a chance of showers. High in the low 50s. Partly cloudy on Sunday with highs in the upper 50s.

Cooling down as the week goes on. (WSAW)

