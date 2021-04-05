Suspect in Abbotsford shooting arrested in Puerto Rico

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WSAW) - A 23-year-old man identified as a suspect in a shooting last year in Abbotsford has been arrested in Puerto Rico.

Joennuel Moctezuma-Torres remains in the Clark County Jail on $250,000 cash bond. He’s expected to be charged with attempted homicide and first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Police said the shooting happened on Feb. 16 at an apartment on the 400 block of Swamp Buck Drive.

A second suspect, Carlos Santiago-Gonzalez, was arrested about a month after the shooting.

Police say surveillance cameras showed the suspects leaving the shooting scene armed with handguns.

Police say the shooting victim arrived at Aspirus Medford Hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. It prompted a lockdown at the hospital. The victim was treated and released.

A five-day trial for Santiago-Gonzalez is scheduled to begin on April 21. Moctezuma-Torres’ initial appearance is set for April 20.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.