1 dead following Wood County fire

(WTVY)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 79-year-old man died of injuries he suffered in a fire Monday afternoon in the town of Marshfield.

Investigators said a passerby noticed a ditch fire on County Road A around noon. The man’s body was found at the scene.

Authorities believe he was tending to a burn and suffered an unknown issue.

The victim’s name will be released Tuesday morning. The fire remains under investigation.

