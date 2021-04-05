1 dead following Wood County fire
Published: Apr. 5, 2021 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A 79-year-old man died of injuries he suffered in a fire Monday afternoon in the town of Marshfield.
Investigators said a passerby noticed a ditch fire on County Road A around noon. The man’s body was found at the scene.
Authorities believe he was tending to a burn and suffered an unknown issue.
The victim’s name will be released Tuesday morning. The fire remains under investigation.
