Stratford native Kilty suffers injury in final Olympic qualifying match

Stratford native and Team USA Macey Kilty (via Macey Kilty's Facebook page)
Stratford native and Team USA Macey Kilty (via Macey Kilty's Facebook page)(WSAW)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 11:48 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
FORT WORTH, TX (WSAW)-Stratford native Macey Kilty suffered an injury and defaulted in the deciding match of a best-of-three final at the U.S. Olympic Trials against Kayla Miracle. The 62 KG wrestler finishes as the runner-up in her weight class and just misses qualifying for this summer’s Tokyo games.

Kilty lost the first match against Miracle 8-4, before scoring a 4-3 win in the second match. Less than 30 seconds in to the third match, Kilty went down in serious pain with what appeared to be an arm or shoulder injury. After an injury timeout taken by the referee, Kilty tried to continue, but the pain was clearly too much and she was forced to default.

