UPDATE: Milwaukee Amber Alert canceled, search for suspect continues

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - An Amber Alert has been canceled for Milwaukee for two children, Winter Harbour and Safari Harbour, who are both under the age of two.

A press release issued at 11:15 p.m. Sunday cancelled the alert for the two girls.

However, the search for the suspect, suspect Darrell Harbour continues. According to police Harbour is armed. The report says he injured the children’s mother and fled in her vehicle with the two children. Both children were last seen Sunday in Milwaukee.

He is described as an African American who’s 5 feet 11 inches tall with a black short beard. He was driving a 2007 Maroon Chevy Impala. People are asked to call the Milwaukee Police Department at 414-395-7401 if they have any information.

