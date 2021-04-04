Local Girl Scout sells almost 700 cookie boxes and credits local veterans for support

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Girl Scout in Rib Mountain is celebrating a successful cookie season, but not without thanking many local veterans for their support.

Natalie Lipowski sold 673 boxes of Girl Scout cookies this year. This was a new personal record for the 9-year-old and her troop (Troop 7172).

Before the season started this year, Lipowski set a personal goal of selling 400 boxes, but quickly exceeded that number.

“I’m proud of myself because it’s probably the highest number any troop has ever gotten to,” Lipowski said.

Her largest order came from Wausau American Legion Post 10. The organization that serves local veterans bought 100 boxes from Lipowski to distribute with its meals for veterans program.

Lipowski says she was happy to know so many of her sales went to a great cause.

“It feels good because veterans are out heroes,” Lipowski said.

1st Vice Commander Bob Weller says collaborating with Lipowski was an honor.

“We find that through our youth and activities group, we support the Boy Scouts as well as the Girl Scouts,” Weller explained. “And this was a great opportunity for us to give a few dollars and in return, get something for out veterans at the same time.”

Sunday (April 4) is the last official day to purchase Girl Scout cookies, according to Natalie’s mom, Nicole Lipowski. However, Natalie was completely sold out by early March.

