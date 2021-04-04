Holiday, Bucks agree to four-year, $160 million extension

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks and point guard Jrue Holiday have agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension, Holiday’s agent told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Milwaukee star guard Jrue Holiday and the Bucks have agreed to a four-year maximum contract extension worth up to $160 million, his agent Jason Glushon of @GlushonSM told @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2021

The extension ensures that the Bucks’ core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Holiday are all tied to Milwaukee through at least the 2023-24 season.

The Bucks acquired Holiday in an offseason trade where they sent away multiple first round picks and pick swaps, Eric Bledsoe, and George Hill. The former All Star is averaging 17 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season, while also shooting a career high 50.9% from the field and 39% from 3.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.