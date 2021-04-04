Advertisement

Holiday, Bucks agree to four-year, $160 million extension

Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, left, uses his fist to bump the hand of Jrue Holiday...
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, left, uses his fist to bump the hand of Jrue Holiday (21) during the first half of the team's NBA basketball game against the Miami Heat, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)(Lynne Sladky | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
MILWAUKEE (WSAW) -The Bucks and point guard Jrue Holiday have agreed to a four-year, $160 million extension, Holiday’s agent told Shams Charania of The Athletic.

The extension ensures that the Bucks’ core of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, and Holiday are all tied to Milwaukee through at least the 2023-24 season.

The Bucks acquired Holiday in an offseason trade where they sent away multiple first round picks and pick swaps, Eric Bledsoe, and George Hill. The former All Star is averaging 17 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.4 assists per game this season, while also shooting a career high 50.9% from the field and 39% from 3.

