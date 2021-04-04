Advertisement

Granite Peak has last day of ski season

By Drew Sutherland
Published: Apr. 4, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The parking lot was sparsely populated Sunday at Granite Peak. It was Easter after all. Still there were enough people wanting to get their last day of skiing in to keep the lifts running.

“It’s my birthday, it’s Easter Sunday, and it’s the last day of the hill, so we came skiing,” said skier Leann Mickelson.

General manager Greg Fisher says the whole season was a success despite the difficulties of COVID-19 and a low amount of snow this past winter. He said locals were a big part of it.

“We have a great local crowd that came out here especially mid-week. We saw our night visitation skyrocket this year, which was fantastic,” Fisher said.

They had an agreement with DHS to limit attendance because of COVID-19. Fisher said that was enough to keep the parking lot full without spilling down the road. He said it also kept the lines shorter at the lifts and inside the restaurant.

“So this year it made for a good experience for all of our guests, and for our staff too. I think next year we’ll continue that, but we’ll be able to load our lifts properly,” Fisher said.

Fisher credits his talented groomers for keeping the resort over 80% covered even though we had much less snow than usual.

“The weather really did work with us this year. We needed to be able to offer more seating outside. It was a relatively mild winter for the most part, but mild, you know it’s still 30 degrees,” he said.

Now with spring here, the temperatures and rain in the forecast are turning much of that snow to slush.

“It’s a lot of fun though, I’ll tell you what, the last time I was here I was on the bunny hill with my son, and Leann took me right to the top, and I couldn’t say no,” said skier Joseph Meyer.

Fisher was even able to start a lot of the family-friendly programs and events he wanted to include in the season. He says it was not as much as he would have liked, but already has plans for next season.

“We’re going to do these little Grommet Jam events that are for kids 12 and under, we’re going to continue the family festivals and I’d like to add more things to those types of events. You know, bring in clowns and entertainment and again, like, just silly little things that kids enjoy,” he said.

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stratford native and Team USA Macey Kilty (via Macey Kilty's Facebook page)
Stratford native Kilty suffers injury in final Olympic qualifying match
Darrell Harbour (Left) reportedly drove away with his two children Winter Harbour and Safari...
UPDATE: Milwaukee Amber Alert canceled, search for suspect continues
The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office said a woman died after a crash on Hwy. 64 on Friday, April 2,...
UPDATE: 35-year-old woman killed in crash near Merrill
Dozens of couples booked their weddings as far as one year out to get the specific date of...
Save the date: Couples rush to get married on 4/3/21 in Las Vegas
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says crews are working to prevent the collapse of a large wastewater...
Florida works to avoid “catastrophic” pond collapse

Latest News

Dry and a bit breezy on Monday.
First Alert Weather: High fire danger continues for the beginning of the week as mild temperatures remain
Stratford native and Team USA Macey Kilty (via Macey Kilty's Facebook page)
Stratford native Kilty suffers injury in final Olympic qualifying match
Runners at the WIAA state track and field championships in La Crosse, Wisconsin in June 2019.
Area athletic directors optimistic about spring sports season
Sun along with some clouds, warm Monday. Showers and a chance of storms later Monday night and...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Night Forecast
Continued warm on Monday. A risk of showers and perhaps strong storms Monday night into early...
First Alert Weather: Sunday Evening Forecast