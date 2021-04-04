Four days, 5,000 free meals: the Wausau Eagles Club continues to feed people

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Last Easter, the Wausau Eagles Club gave out free meals because they felt it was needed at a difficult time. That was only intended to be a one-time instance. Now, one year later, Sunday is their fourth time giving out meals.

It’s a familiar sight on South 3rd Ave. You drive up to the door and as many free meals as you need are yours.

“We don’t care what their financial status is. We don’t care if they’re homeless. We don’t care if they live in a mansion, we just want everybody to have a nice Easter dinner,” Eagles Club co-chair Lynn Geier said.

First, it was last Easter, then before Christmas and then Christmas day. Each instance was the same story.

“We thought it would just be Easter and after we thought about it when it came Christmas time, we decided there’s a need there,” Geier said.

Through the first three days, the Eagles Club gave out nearly 4,000 meals to people who need it most.

“4,000 meals would probably fill half of this room. You know, if we were to put it on tables, we could fill every table in this room with 4,000 meals,” Geier said.

“You know, it feels good to donate, you know. So many meals to help out the community,” other co-chair Bill Kelch said

After Sunday, they’ve now topped 5,000 meals over four separate days.

“It brings joy in myself. It makes me want to keep doing this over and over,” Shorty’s transport co-owner Amanda Duncan said. Shorty’s provides deliveries for those who aren’t able to drive for the meal.

“If we can help out so many people that can’t get out of the house or handicap, this is what it’s for,” Kelch said.

Delivery or pick-up, the meals will be there with nothing required in return.

“People just need it,” Geier said.

The Wausau Eagles Club intends to keep giving out free meals on Easter and Christmas every year.

