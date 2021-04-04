DHS: 2 out of 10 Wisconsin residents have completed COVID-19 vaccine series

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – The latest numbers from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) show two out of every 10 Wisconsin residents have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series.

As of Sunday, state health officials report a total of 1,170,042 Wisconsin residents, or 20.1% of the state’s population, have completed the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 20,086 people during the past 24 hours. The seven-day average for residents completing the vaccine doses is 28,150 per day.

Meanwhile, the state is on track to meet the milestone of 2,000,000 Wisconsin residents having received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose later this week. As of Sunday, the Department of Health Services (DHS) reports 1,922,804 Wisconsin residents have had a vaccine dose so far, which equals 33% of the population.

The state’s seven-day average of a resident receiving a vaccination is 30,990 per day. With that average, the state is on track to meet the milestone sometime mid-week. Keep in mind vaccine numbers tend to drop Sundays and Mondays and jump on Tuesdays.

Wisconsin hit the 1,000,000 fully vaccinated milestone on March 29.

As of Sunday, the DHS says the state has given out a total of 3,083,951 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The state passed the 3,000,000 total doses given milestone on Saturday and is averaging 52,524 doses given per day. The total doses given applies to both Wisconsin residents and non-residents.

In Northeast Wisconsin, health officials say 96,253 residents, or 20.3%, have completed their vaccine doses. Meanwhile in the Fox Valley Area, 104,992 people or 19.1% had completed their doses.

State health officials report that as of Sunday, the following number of doses have been administered:

Johnson and Johnson: 84,311

Moderna: 1,376.736

Pfizer: 1,622,615

On Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian permission.

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 87,130 (32.9%) 52,809 (20.0%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 14,774 (29.5%) 9,031 (18.0%) Dodge (87,839) 23,105 (26.3%) 14,612 (16.6%) Door (27,668) (NE) 13,404 (48.4%) 7,906 (28.6%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 30,165 (29.2%) 20,633 (20.0%) Forest (9,004) 2,888 (32.1%) 2,233 (24.8%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,248 (29.1%) 984 (22.9%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 5,770 (30.5%) 4,296 (22.7%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 6,009 (29.4%) 4,059 (19.9%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 26,781 (33.9%) 15,824 (20.0%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 11,617 (28.8%) 7,388 (18.3%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,854 (40.7%) 1,430 (31.4%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 11,315 (29.8%) 7,283 (19.2%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 58,305 (31.0%) 34,710 (18.5%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 10,839 (26.5%) 6,926 (16.9%) Sheboygan (115,340) 37,493 (32.5%) 20,760 (18.0%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 14,686 (28.8%) 10,159 (19.9%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 6,272 (25.7%) 4,500 (18.4%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 52,918 (30.8%) 33,940 (19.7%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 157,504 (33.2%) 96,253 (20.3%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 165,418 (30.1%) 104,992 (19.1%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,922,804 (33.0%) 1,170,042 (20.1%)

NEW CASES

Health officials say another 584 people tested positive for the virus which causes COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 579,877.

The new cases come from a total of 4,209 people testing for the coronavirus for the first time, meaning another 3,625 people tested negative.

According to our records, the seven-day average of new positive tests per day is now 590. That figure has risen daily since Thursday when it was at 468.

State health officials also revised the death toll, lowering it by one to 6,639. According to the state, the death revision reflects a change in a previously reported case. Health officials revised the death count in Bayfield County, lowering it from 20 to 19 Sunday.

That revision kept the seven-day average for deaths at 6, but lowered the percentage of fatal cases from 1.15% to 1.14%. That percentage had held steady at 1.15% since March 9. Before that, it had held steady at 1.14% for 11 straight days.

Out of the state’s 72 counties, nearly four dozen of them reported new cases.

County case and death updates will be listed later in this article.

According to the DHS, another 28 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, keeping the seven-day hospitalization average to 48. So far, a total of 27,767 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19.

Since the state began keeping records of confirmed cases, health officials say 565,727 (97.6%) of people are considered recovered. Meanwhile, another 7,297 people, or 1.3%, are considered active cases.

HOSPITAL READINESS

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), there are 235 people currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 136 hospitals across the state, including 62 in ICU. Changes in daily hospitalizations take discharges and deaths into account.

The WHA says Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 15 patients, with two in the ICU. The number of overall patients held steady since Saturday, however the number of patients in the ICU decreased by two.

Northeast hospitals have 23 COVID-19 patients, two than Saturday, and five in ICU, which also saw a decrease of two within the past 24 hours.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 283 ICU beds are available statewide. That’s 19.3% of the state’s ICU beds. Counting ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation, there are 2,405 hospital beds open in the state (21.53%). These hospital beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have just 6 ICU beds (5.76%) available, down from 14 on Saturday. Those same hospitals have 94 of all hospital bed types (11.01%) available among them.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 33 ICU beds (15.94%) and 251 of all bed types (26.25%) available.

Although we use terms like “open” and “available,” a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SUNDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,637 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,207 cases (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,551 cases (+10) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,092 cases (+4) (19 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Brown – 30,766 cases (+8) (233 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,329 cases (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,245 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 5,626 (+13 ) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,185 cases (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,171 cases (+1) (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,209 cases (+6) (56 deaths)

Crawford – 1,677 cases (17 deaths)

Dane – 42,398 (+80) (289 deaths)

Dodge – 11,576 cases (+2) (161 deaths)

Door – 2,532 cases (+2) (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,767 cases (+1) (30 deaths)

Dunn – 4,423 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,289 cases (+14) (105 deaths)

Florence - 430 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,104 cases (+6) (105 deaths)

Forest - 937 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,756 cases (+11) (84 deaths)

Green – 3,381 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,546 cases (+1) (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,954 cases (10 deaths)

Iron - 569 cases (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,580 cases (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,088 cases (+31) (103 deaths)

Juneau - 3,040 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,032 cases (+1) (303 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,307 cases (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,468 cases (+8) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,509 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,945 cases (+1 ) (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,956 cases (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,365 cases (68 deaths)

Marathon – 13,959 cases (+18) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,010 cases (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,336 cases (21 deaths)

Menominee - 789 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 101,344 (1,263 deaths)

Monroe – 4,388 cases (+3) (36 deaths)

Oconto – 4,315 cases (+4) (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,515 cases (+3 ) (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,982 cases (+29) (200 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,905 cases (+14) (82 deaths)

Pepin – 817 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,657 cases (+5) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,035 cases (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,556 cases (+3) (67 deaths)

Price – 1,183 cases (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,741 cases (+21) (336 deaths)

Richland - 1,274 cases (+1) (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,882 cases (+24) (164 deaths)

Rusk - 1,272 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,508 cases (+8) (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,578 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

Shawano – 4,628 cases (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,296 cases (+12) (134 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,889 cases (+21) (48 deaths)

Taylor - 1,823 cases (+1) (24 deaths)

Trempealeau – 3,469 cases (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,878 cases (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,197 cases (+3) (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,071 cases (136 deaths)

Washburn – 1,362 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,138 cases (+11) (141 deaths)

Waukesha – 42,234 cases (+2) (503 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,786 cases (+8) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,122 cases (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,527 cases (189 deaths)

Wood – 6,764 cases (+6) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 289 cases (1 death)

Baraga - 520 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 888 cases (25 deaths)

Delta – 2,814 cases (67 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,208 cases (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 974 cases (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,295 cases (32 deaths)

Iron – 885 cases (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 124 cases (1 death)

Luce – 143 cases

Mackinac - 323 cases (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,663 cases (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,659 cases (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 376 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 267 cases (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

