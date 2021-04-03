Wisconsin 7 day averages for new COVID-19 cases, deaths increase slightly

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) – Wisconsin health officials say the state added another 706 new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases in the state to 579,293.

Out of those cases, the Department of Health Services (DHS) says 565,209 people are considered recovered, which equals 97.6%. Another 7,230 people, or 1.2%, are considered active cases.

Saturday’s new cases come form a total of 4,311 people testing for the coronavirus which causes COVID-19 for the first time, meaning another 3,605 people tested negative.

According to our records, the seven-day average of new positive tests per day is now 568, an increase from Friday’s average of 531. On Thursday, that figure was 468.

In addition, state health officials say seven more people died from complications related to COVID-19, bringing Wisconsin’s death toll to 6,640. That figure equals 1.15% of all confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, the state’s seven-day death average increased slightly from five to six deaths per day. The last time that figure was at six was March 25. That figure sat at four from Monday-Thursday last week, and was at three last weekend.

The state reported new cases in 52 out of Wisconsin’s 72 counties. Meanwhile, another six counties had their case numbers revised.

One new death was reported by the DHS in Bayfield, Dodge, Milwaukee, Portage, Rock, St. Croix, Taylor and Walworth Counties, however Racine County had its death count lowered by one for a net gain of seven.

According to the DHS, another 54 people were hospitalized for COVID-19 within the past 24 hours, bringing the seven-day hospitalization average to 48.

So far, a total of 27,739 people have been hospitalized in Wisconsin for COVID-19.

According to the DHS, as of Saturday, the state crossed the milestone of 3,000,000 vaccine doses given. The number of doses given to both residents and non-residents is now at 3,043,564, a one-day increase of 65,476 shots in arms.

In Northeast Wisconsin, health officials say 94,584 residents, or 19.9%, have completed their vaccine doses. Meanwhile in the Fox Valley Area, 104,074 people or 18.9% had completed their doses.

On Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian permission. Need to make an appointment?

State health officials report that as of Saturday, the following number of doses have been administered:

Johnson and Johnson: 80,744

Moderna: 1,360,910

Pfizer: 1,601,622

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 85,615 (32.4%) 51,575 (19.5%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 14,614 (29.2%) 8,937 (17.8%) Dodge (87,839) 22,962 (26.1%) 14,463 (16.5%) Door (27,668) (NE) 13,306 (48.1%) 7,817 (28.3%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 29,982 (29.0%) 20,464 (19.8%) Forest (9,004) 2,888 (32.1%) 2,233 (24.8%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,247 (29.0%) 982 (22.9%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 5,746 (30.4%) 4,283 (22.6%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 5,960 (29.2%) 4,021 (19.7%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 26,586 (33.7%) 15,731 (19.9%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 11,485 (28.5%) 7,280 (18.0%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,852 (40.6%) 1,427 (31.3%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 11,161 (29.4%) 7,178 (18.9%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 57,546 (30.6%) 34,257 (18.2%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 10,797 (26.4%) 6,892 (16.9%) Sheboygan (115,340) 36,970 (32.1%) 20,345 (17.6%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 14,605 (28.6%) 10,099 (19.8%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 6,254 (25.6%) 4,472 (18.3%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 52,478 (30.5%) 33,707 (19.6%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 155,360 (32.8%) 94,584 (19.9%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 163,892 (29.8%) 104,074 (18.9%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,899,811 (32.6%) 1,149,956 (19.8%)

HOSPITAL READINESS

According to the Wisconsin Hospital Association (WHA), there are 241 people currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients in 136 hospitals across the state, including 65 in ICU as of Saturday. Changes in daily hospitalizations take discharges and deaths into account.

The WHA says Fox Valley region hospitals are treating 15 patients, with four in the ICU. Both numbers saw an increase of one since Friday.

Northeast hospitals have 25 COVID-19 patients, seven fewer than Friday, and 7 in ICU.

For hospital readiness, the WHA reports 276 ICU beds are available statewide. That’s 18.83% of the state’s ICU beds. Counting ICU, intermediate care, medical surgical and negative-flow isolation, there are 2,361 hospital beds open in the state (21.13%). These hospital beds are for all patients, not just COVID-19.

The Fox Valley region’s 13 hospitals have 14 ICU beds (13.46%) available. Those same hospitals have 122 of all hospital bed types (14.30%) available among them.

The Northeast region’s 10 hospitals have 34 ICU beds (16.43%) and 242 of all bed types (25.31%) available.

Although we use terms like “open” and “available,” a hospital can only put a patient in a bed if it has the staff to care for them, including doctors, nurses and food services.

SATURDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

Adams – 1,635 cases (+4) (10 deaths)

Ashland – 1,207 cases (+2) (16 deaths)

Barron – 5,541 cases (+9) (76 deaths)

Bayfield - 1,088 cases (+4) (20 deaths) (+1)

Brown – 30,758 cases (+33) (233 deaths)

Buffalo – 1,329 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Burnett – 1,244 cases (+11) (21 deaths)

Calumet – 5,613 (Cases revised by state, decrease of 2) (46 deaths)

Chippewa – 7,185 cases (93 deaths)

Clark – 3,170 cases (58 deaths)

Columbia – 5,203 cases (+10) (56 deaths)

Crawford – 1,677 cases (+1) (17 deaths)

Dane – 42,318 (+81) (289 deaths)

Dodge – 11,574 cases (+6) (161 deaths) (+1)

Door – 2,530 cases (+3) (21 deaths)

Douglas – 3,766 cases (+3) (30 deaths)

Dunn – 4,420 cases (+3) (31 deaths)

Eau Claire – 11,275 cases (+3) (105 deaths)

Florence - 430 cases (12 deaths)

Fond du Lac – 12,098 cases (+5) (105 deaths)

Forest - 937 cases (23 deaths)

Grant – 4,745 cases (+6) (84 deaths)

Green – 3,377 cases (+5) (16 deaths)

Green Lake - 1,545 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

Iowa - 1,954 cases (+2) (10 deaths)

Iron - 569 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

Jackson - 2,580 cases (+2 ) (26 deaths)

Jefferson – 8,057 cases (State revised, decrease of 5) (103 deaths)

Juneau - 3,042 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (21 deaths)

Kenosha – 15,031 cases (+18) (303 deaths)

Kewaunee – 2,307 cases (State revised, decrease of 2) (24 deaths)

La Crosse – 12,460 cases (+16) (80 deaths)

Lafayette - 1,508 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Langlade - 1,944 cases (32 deaths)

Lincoln – 2,956 cases (+1) (60 deaths)

Manitowoc – 7,365 cases (68 deaths)

Marathon – 13,941 cases (+19) (184 deaths)

Marinette - 4,010 cases (+2) (65 deaths)

Marquette – 1,336 cases (+6) (21 deaths)

Menominee - 789 cases (11 deaths)

Milwaukee – 101, 691 (+158) (1,263 deaths) (+1)

Monroe – 4,385 cases (+2) (36 deaths)

Oconto – 4,311 cases (State revised, decrease of 1) (49 deaths)

Oneida - 3,512 cases (68 deaths)

Outagamie – 19,953 cases (+22) (200 deaths)

Ozaukee – 7,891 cases (+16) (82 deaths)

Pepin – 817 cases (7 deaths)

Pierce – 3,652 cases (+14) (35 deaths)

Polk – 4,035 cases (+6) (43 deaths)

Portage – 6,553 cases (+4) (67 deaths) (+1)

Price – 1,183 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

Racine – 20,720 cases (+16) (336 deaths) (State revised, decrease of 1)

Richland - 1,273 cases (15 deaths)

Rock – 14,858 cases (+21) (164 deaths) (+1)

Rusk - 1,272 cases (16 deaths)

Sauk – 5,500 cases (+2) (44 deaths)

Sawyer - 1,576 cases (23 deaths)

Shawano – 4,628 cases (+12) (69 deaths)

Sheboygan – 13,284 cases (+3) (134 deaths)

St. Croix – 6,868 cases (+27) (48 deaths) (+1)

Taylor - 1,8222 cases (+9) (24 deaths) (+1)

Trempealeau – 3,469 cases (+4) (38 deaths)

Vernon – 1,878 cases (State revised, decrease of 4) (38 deaths)

Vilas - 2,195 cases (39 deaths)

Walworth – 9,071 cases (+4) (136 deaths) (+1)

Washburn – 1,360 cases (+3) (18 deaths)

Washington – 14,127 cases (+26) (141 deaths)

Waukesha – 42,232 cases (+88) (503 deaths)

Waupaca – 4,778 cases (+8) (116 deaths)

Waushara – 2,122 cases (+2) (31 deaths)

Winnebago – 17,527 cases (+11) (189 deaths)

Wood – 6,758 cases (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

Alger - 289 cases (+1) (1 death)

Baraga - 520 cases (33 deaths)

Chippewa - 888 cases (+8) (25 deaths)

Delta – 2,814 cases (+10) (67 deaths)

Dickinson - 2,208 cases (+6) (55 deaths)

Gogebic - 974 cases (+2) (22 deaths)

Houghton – 2,295 cases (+4) (32 deaths)

Iron – 885 cases (+1) (42 deaths)

Keweenaw – 124 cases (1 death)

Luce – 143 cases (State revised, decrease of 1)

Mackinac - 323 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

Marquette - 3,663 cases (+13) (55 deaths)

Menominee - 1,659 cases (+4) (39 deaths)

Ontonagon – 376 cases (20 deaths)

Schoolcraft - 267 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

CDC GUIDANCE ON GATHERINGS

The Centers for Disease Control have announced that fully vaccinated Americans can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing.

The CDC’s recommendations also say vaccinated people can come together in the same way – in a single household -- with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.

The CDC is continuing to recommend that fully vaccinated people still wear well-fitted masks, avoid large gatherings, and physically distance themselves from others when out in public. The CDC also advised vaccinated people to get tested if they develop symptoms that could be related to COVID-19.

COVID-19 TRACING APP

Wisconsin’s COVID-19 tracing app, “Wisconsin Exposure Notification,” is available for iOS and Android smartphones. No download is required for iPhones. The Android app is available on Google Play. When two phones with the app (and presumably their owners) are close enough, for long enough, they’ll anonymously share a random string of numbers via Bluetooth. If someone tests positive for the coronavirus, they’ll receive a code to type into the app. If your phones “pinged” each other in the last 14 days, you’ll receive a push notification that you are at risk of exposure. The app doesn’t collect personal information or location information, so you won’t know from whom or where, but you will be told what day the exposure might have occurred so that you can quarantine for the appropriate amount of time.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

