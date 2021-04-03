Advertisement

Wausau Festival of Arts expected to return

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:35 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Festival of Arts is scheduled for Sept. 11 and 12, festival board members say they hope COVID-19 does not force them to cancel this year’s event like they did last year.

Festival President Ann Lemmer says planning the festival takes months of planning.

“These events take so much planning and so much coordination,” Lemmer explained, “so, we have to move forward because we have several months.”

She says while the team is hopeful everything will happen as planned, the COVID-19 pandemic has been full of uncertainties.

“We’re hoping that vaccination rates go up and people continue to follow the guidelines to get this pandemic at bay,” she said. “We feel like we have no choice but to start planning, and if we have to cancel. We will cry all over again. But, it’s such a great event. It’s my favorite event in Wausau.”

Lemmer says if the event goes as planned, several things will look different for the safety of the festival’s visitors.

“I’m thinking about having maybe one music stage and changing the ventilation of our tents,” she explained. “If we go to something more open-air, maybe two sides open or raising the floor, lowering the ceiling.”

