Advertisement

WATCH THIS: Former UW basketball star Nigel Hayes pays off parents’ mortgage

By Jeremy Schneider
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 1:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Nigel Hayes may have headed overseas to play professional basketball following his four-year run at the University of Wisconsin, but his heart obviously never went far from his hometown: Toledo, Ohio.

The former Badgers star recently paid off the mortgage on his parent’s Toledo house.

His parents received the news via a letter Hayes sent. A video on Twitter shows their reaction.

“I call you the Queen of the Universe and that’s because you are the greatest woman in it,” Hayes writes to his mother. The letter also says he’s been keeping track of everything they’ve done for him, and the total just so happened to equal the rest of their mortgage.

“Up until now, the house technically wasn’t yours,” part of the letter reads. “I’m happy to say the house now belongs to you, because the mortgage has been paid off.”

Hayes played four years for the Badgers after being a three-star recruit out of Whitmer. He played in two Final Fours, including a national runner-up finish during his sophomore season. He was a three-time All-Big Ten pick.

Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft basketball combine Thursday, May 11, 2017, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)(Charles Rex Arbogast | AP)

After going undrafted, Hayes signed with the New York Knicks, playing with their NBA G League team. He played nine games in the NBA over three seasons for the Los Angeles Lakers, Toronto Raptors, and Sacramento Kings.

Hayes signed with a team in the Turkish league in 2018. He’s played two seasons with a team in the Lithuanian Basketball League.

A Whitmer administrator delivered the letter to Hayes’ parents and recorded the video.

Copyright 2021 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Copyright 2021 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office said a woman died after a crash on Hwy. 64 on Friday, April 2,...
UPDATE: 35-year-old woman killed in crash near Merrill
The woman was trying to turn around, but drove forward off an embankment instead.
UPDATE: Woman identified in deadly ATV crash in Lincoln County
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana

Latest News

UWSP baseball sweeps stout to open league play.
UWSP baseball sweeps Stout to open league play
UWSP baseball sweeps stout to open league play
UW Athletic Director Barry Alvarez on game cancellation
REPORT: Barry Alvarez expected to announce retirement soon
Stevens Point native and former Marquette and Virginia basketball player Sam Hauser discusses...
Sam Hauser discusses decision to turn pro with NewsChannel 7
UWSP baseball tosses no-no in Richter’s home debut, sweep Finlandia with offensive explosion