Travel guidebook highlights Wisconsin trails with wildflowers

Travel guidebook highlights Wisconsin trails with wildflowers
Travel guidebook highlights Wisconsin trails with wildflowers(WSAW)
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:37 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A Wisconsin man wrote a travel guidebook to highlight statewide trails with wildflowers. The book mentions trails in over a dozen counties.

Wisconsin’s Best Wildflower Hikes written by Rob Bignell was published Friday.

Bignell is the author of 29 other hiking guidebooks, including 14 books related to Wisconsin.

He says traveling around the state is almost like traveling to different ecosystems and he hopes the new book helps readers find new places to hike.

“You think about the whole rest of the state is like the area that you’re in, but actually it’s really diverse,” Bignell explained. “You can travel within a couple of hours from where you live and be in a totally different ecosystem.”

He says the book provides several facts and guidance including driving directions to the trail, where to park and scenic points to look for on the trail.

