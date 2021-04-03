Advertisement

Riverside Fire Department aiming for fall opening of new station

New Riverside fire station
New Riverside fire station(WSAW)
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Progress is being made on the new Riverside Fire Department.

The project broke ground in October of 2020 with a budget of $5 million.

The 17,500-square-foot building will consolidate the Schofield and Rothschild fire stations which merged to become Riverside back in 2017.

Fire Chief Rob Bowen estimates the project is about 25% complete right now.

He hopes it can open sometime in the fall of 2021.

The new facility is located on Alexander Avenue in Rothschild.

