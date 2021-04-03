Riverside Fire Department aiming for fall opening of new station
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 7:39 PM CDT
ROTHSCHILD, Wis. (WSAW) - Progress is being made on the new Riverside Fire Department.
The project broke ground in October of 2020 with a budget of $5 million.
The 17,500-square-foot building will consolidate the Schofield and Rothschild fire stations which merged to become Riverside back in 2017.
Fire Chief Rob Bowen estimates the project is about 25% complete right now.
He hopes it can open sometime in the fall of 2021.
The new facility is located on Alexander Avenue in Rothschild.
