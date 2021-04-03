Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department hosts drive-thru Easter event

GRAND RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - The Grand Rapids Volunteer Fire Department felt they had to do something for Easter after their annual Easter Egg Hunt was canceled last year. Today, they pulled off a drive-thru version of that event.

“It was exciting, She was jumping up and down and yeah, she was happy,” Stephanie Haworth said about her daughter.

This year’s Grand Rapids Fire Department Easter event had to be a little different from usual.

“We said, ‘well we have to do something.’ The idea of a drive-thru came by,” Chief Robert Piatt said.

That led to cars lined up bumper to bumper throughout the entire Grand Rapids Lions Park. The loop was filled on the sides with emergency vehicles and first responders ready to greet those who attended.

“With being able to do it this way, obviously it’s a little different than we’ve ever done it before, but it worked out really well,” Ben Holberg of the fire department said.

Luke Suzda, who attended the event with his son and daughter, said they enjoyed the sights.

“He’s huge into fire trucks, police. So every light he saw, he was super excited for.”

A long loop provided space for around 200 cars to make their way through the event. After last year’s version was canceled, they knew this was important.

“I felt an obligation that we had to do something to support the merchants that support us and do an event for the community,” Chief Piatt said.

“It is always important to us to be able to say thank you for the thank yous,” Holberg said.

Coupons and candy were handed out, and even the Easter bunny made an appearance.

“She loves seeing the Easter bunny and she loves seeing the ambulances and the cop cars,” Haworth said.

“Good thing that the firefighters and the local area police all got together and put together this fun thing for the kids. Because that’s what it’s all about this time of year,” Suzda said.

