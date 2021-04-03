Advertisement

Fundraisers help Lincoln County Humane Society in a big way

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: Apr. 2, 2021 at 9:38 PM CDT
MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - The Lincoln County Humane Society is not able to fundraise like they normally do. Just two events, one virtual and one of them a drive-thru, is all they’ve held in the last year.

Luckily, those two have raised over $20,000 dollars.

The latest is Paws for a Cause. The event normally involves multiple businesses. This year, all it took was Chips Hamburgers in Merrill to raise close to double what the annual event normally makes.

“You know, it’s getting over $1,000 cash. It was just amazing how supportive the community was,” Lincoln County Humane Society manager Liz Friedenfels said.

The fundraiser has raised over $5,000 in around two months.

“Normally, our paws fundraiser generates about $3,000 from a number of local businesses. And with Chips making it all on their own, that was just a huge impact for us,” Friedenfels said.

The impact is felt at the non-profit whose fundraisers have been rocked by the pandemic.

“Our banquet has roughly 200 people in a crowded room, a bunch of raffles,” Friedenfels said, “And that generates about $25,000 dollars. So that was a big loss for us.”

Event after event was postponed or canceled altogether in the last year.

“We have an ATV-Ride, we have a motorcycle ride, we have our big banquet. So there were a number of things that were postponed until 2021,” Friedenfels said.

An online auction also raised $15,000, with private fundraisers keeping them in good shape.

But beyond fundraising, pets are being adopted at a fast rate.

“Adoption rates have really just skyrocketed. It’s been incredible to see how quickly animals are being adopted,” Friedenfels said.

Some pets haven’t even made it a day before adoption.

“We have people call saying “Oh, I’ve seen this dog on the website last night. I’d like to set an appointment.’ Sorry, he’s adopted already,” Friedenfels said.

That makes the need for fundraising even greater. and Paws for a Cause is just one example of how the community has stepped up to keep them in good shape.

“We’re just so lucky that people are able to support our shelter. And it shows. That’s why we are able to have such a beautiful building and have so many great events. Because our community is really good to us,” Friedenfels said.

The fundraiser at Chips Hamburgers goes through tomorrow. You can simply tack on your donation to your order.

