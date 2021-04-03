UPDATE: Woman identified in deadly ATV crash in Lincoln County

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Police say 69-year-old Cynthia K. Diesen is dead after driving an ATV off an embankment and into the Prairie River.

In a press release the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says on April 2nd , they received a report at 5:24 pm of a woman that had gone missing earlier in the day.

First responders went to the dead end of Holdorff Road in the Township of Schley.

According to investigation, the woman was attempting to turn around, but accelerated forward traveling off the embankment and into the Prairie River. Her body was found downstream a short distance by a neighbor and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The woman was not wearing a helmet and there were no passengers on the ATV at the time of the crash. Alcohol doesn’t appear to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

