Connexus Credit Union donates $1 million to Wausau Community Partners Campus

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The Wausau Community Partner Campus received a $1 million donation Friday from Connexus Credit Union.

The campus has a plan to house eight to 15 nonprofit partners in one location, to serve disadvantaged families and individuals, according to its website.

President and CEO of Connexus Boyd Gustke say the company was happy to donate to a project that will benefit the entire community.

“There’s just so many people who we want to support and because of the initiatives, foundations, and charities that will be a part of this building,” Gustke explained, “we thought it was a great alignment for us.”

