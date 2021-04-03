Advertisement

Chip’s Popcorn opens for spring

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Apr. 3, 2021 at 6:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chip’s Popcorn returns to the 400 Block of downtown Wausau for at least one more season.

After 25 years of serving downtown Wausau, Chip Winter had hopes to sell his popcorn stand last year.

After receiving inquiries from several out of town buyers, he decided to keep the business and open for another year.

“I’ve had some interest in it, but most of the interest was from out of town,” Winter explained, “and I’m hoping to keep this wagon here in Wausau.”

Winter says he’s eager to work at the popcorn stand for as long as he can and he only wants to sell the business to someone who promises to keep the cart in the community.

“We’ve been here 26 years now and we would like to stay downtown Wausau,” Winter said. “It has been good for the downtown.”

Copyright 2021 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lincoln Co. Sheriff's Office said a woman died after a crash on Hwy. 64 on Friday, April 2,...
UPDATE: 35-year-old woman killed in crash near Merrill
The woman was trying to turn around, but drove forward off an embankment instead.
UPDATE: Woman identified in deadly ATV crash in Lincoln County
A shooting at 7th and Kidder streets kills three, injures four.
Mass shooting in Wilmington, N.C. leaves seven people shot, three dead
Nigel Hayes, from Wisconsin, participates in the running vertical jump at the NBA draft...
WATCH THIS: Former UW basketball star Nigel Hayes pays off parents’ mortgage
The March Madness logo is shown on the court during the first half of a men's college...
NCAA fan’s death prompts contact tracing in Indiana

Latest News

Stratford native and Team USA Macey Kilty (via Macey Kilty's Facebook page)
Stratford native Kilty suffers injury in final Olympic qualifying match
Chip's Popcorn Opens For Spring
Chip's Popcorn Opens For Spring
Easter Bunny Visits Autistic Children
Easter Bunny Visits Autistic Children
Drive-Thru Easter Event
Drive-Thru Easter Event