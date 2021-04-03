Chip’s Popcorn opens for spring

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Chip’s Popcorn returns to the 400 Block of downtown Wausau for at least one more season.

After 25 years of serving downtown Wausau, Chip Winter had hopes to sell his popcorn stand last year.

After receiving inquiries from several out of town buyers, he decided to keep the business and open for another year.

“I’ve had some interest in it, but most of the interest was from out of town,” Winter explained, “and I’m hoping to keep this wagon here in Wausau.”

Winter says he’s eager to work at the popcorn stand for as long as he can and he only wants to sell the business to someone who promises to keep the cart in the community.

“We’ve been here 26 years now and we would like to stay downtown Wausau,” Winter said. “It has been good for the downtown.”

