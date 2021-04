Wisconsin sees COVID-19 infections increase by 875 in one day

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin added 875 new positive cases of COVID-19 Friday, the largest one-day increase since March 24.

The total number of positive cases reached 578,587 Friday. The seven-day average of new positive tests per day is 531.

Wisconsin recorded 3,316 new negative tests between Thursday and Friday. The all time total is 2,739,782.

The state added eight deaths related to COVID-19. The state says one of those deaths was in a person under the age of 20. A total of 6,633 deaths have been linked to the infection in Wisconsin. The state is averaging 5 deaths per day.

Your #COVID19_WI update, and we are saddened to report another death in our state of someone under age 20. Our thoughts are with that family, and all families that have lost loved ones. pic.twitter.com/fqTEqE4arS — WIDeptHealthServices (@DHSWI) April 2, 2021

The state has administered just shy of 3 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. The number Friday climbed to 2,978,088. That’s a one-day increase of 87,857 shots in arms.

Number who’ve received at least one dose: 1,859,640 (31.9%)

Completed vaccine series: 1,121,306 (19.3%)

On Monday, April 5, all Wisconsin residents 16 and older will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Ages 16 and 17 must have parental or guardian permission. Need to make an appointment? CLICK HERE for the First Alert Vaccine Team’s Guide to scheduling a COVID-19 vaccine.

In Northeast Wisconsin, 92,619 or 19.5% have completed their vaccine doses. In the Fox Valley Area, 101,883 or 18.5% have completed their doses.

CLICK HERE to track vaccine data in Wisconsin

County (Population) Received at least 1 dose (% of pop.) Completed (% of pop.) Brown (264,542) (NE) 83,300 (31.5%) 50,421 (19.1%) Calumet (50,089) (FV) 14,382 (28.7%) 8,719 (17.4%) Dodge (87,839) 22,710 (25.9%) 14,188 (16.2%) Door (27,668) (NE) 13,142 (47.5%) 7,768 (28.1%) Fond du Lac (103,403) (FV) 29,644 (28.7%) 20,277 (19.6%) Forest (9,004) 2,874 (31.9%) 2,220 (24.7%) Florence (4,295) (NE) 1,236 (28.8%) 973 (22.7%) Green Lake (18,913) (FV) 5,644 (29.8%) 4,212 (22.3%) Kewaunee (20,434) (NE) 5,751 (28.1%) 3,921 (19.2%) Manitowoc (78,981) (NE) 26,053 (33.0%) 15,322 (19.4%) Marinette (40,350) (NE) 11,339 (28.1%) 7,189 (17.8%) Menominee (4,556) (FV) 1,849 (40.6%) 1,424 (31.3%) Oconto (37,930) (NE) 10,948 (28.9%) 7,025 (18.5%) Outagamie (187,885) (FV) 56,559 (30.1%) 33,584 (17.9%) Shawano (40,899) (FV) 10,646 (26.0%) 6,723 (16.4%) Sheboygan (115,340) 36,033 (31.2%) 19,844 (17.2%) Waupaca (50,990) (FV) 14,482 (28.4%) 9,926 (19.5%) Waushara (24,443) (FV) 6,213 (25.4%) 4,377 (17.9%) Winnebago (171,907) (FV) 51,664 (30.1%) 32,918 (19.1%) NORTHEAST REGION (NE) 151,769 (32.0%) 92,619 (19.5%) FOX VALLEY REGION (FV) 161,440 (29.4%) 101,883 (18.5%) WISCONSIN (5,822,434) 1,859,640 (31.9%) 1,121,306 (19.3%)

FRIDAY’S COUNTY CASE AND DEATH TOTALS (counties with new cases or deaths are indicated in bold) *

Wisconsin

· Adams – 1,631 cases (+1) (10 deaths)

· Ashland – 1,205 cases (+3) (16 deaths)

· Barron – 5,532 cases (+5) (76 deaths)

· Bayfield - 1,084 cases (+3) (19 deaths)

· Brown – 30,725 cases (+18) (233 deaths)

· Buffalo – 1,327 cases (7 deaths)

· Burnett – 1,233 cases (+1) (21 deaths) (cases revised -1 by state)

· Calumet – 5,615 (+7) (46 deaths)

· Chippewa – 7,185 cases (+3) (93 deaths)

· Clark – 3,170 cases (+2) (58 deaths)

· Columbia – 5,193 cases (+10) (56 deaths)

· Crawford – 1,676 cases (+2) (17 deaths)

· Dane – 42,237 (+87) (289 deaths)

· Dodge – 11,568 cases (+10) (160 deaths) (+1)

· Door – 2,527 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

· Douglas – 3,763 cases (+6) (30 deaths)

· Dunn – 4,417 cases (+20) (31 deaths)

· Eau Claire – 11,272 cases (+16) (105 deaths)

· Florence - 430 cases (12 deaths)

· Fond du Lac – 12,093 cases (+4) (105 deaths)

· Forest - 937 cases (23 deaths)

· Grant – 4,739 cases (+7) (84 deaths) (+1)

· Green – 3,372 cases (+4) (16 deaths)

· Green Lake - 1,543 cases (+5) (18 deaths)

· Iowa - 1,952 cases (10 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

· Iron - 568 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

· Jackson - 2,578 cases (26 deaths)

· Jefferson – 8,062 cases (+15) (103 deaths)

· Juneau - 3,044 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

· Kenosha – 15,013 cases (+14) (303 deaths) (deaths revised -1 by state)

· Kewaunee – 2,309 cases (+3) (24 deaths)

· La Crosse – 12,444 cases (+25) (80 deaths)

· Lafayette - 1,506 cases (+5) (7 deaths) (+1)

· Langlade - 1,944 cases (+1) (32 deaths)

· Lincoln – 2,955 cases (+8) (60 deaths)

· Manitowoc – 7,365 cases (+3) (68 deaths)

· Marathon – 13,922 cases (+12) (184 deaths)

· Marinette - 4,008 cases (+3) (65 deaths)

· Marquette – 1,330 cases (+1) (21 deaths)

· Menominee - 789 cases (11 deaths)

· Milwaukee – 101,011 (+188) (1,262 deaths) (+1)

· Monroe – 4,383 cases (+5) (36 deaths) (+1)

· Oconto – 4,312 cases (49 deaths) (+1)

· Oneida - 3,512 cases (+8) (68 deaths)

· Outagamie – 19,931 cases (+27) (200 deaths)

· Ozaukee – 7,875 cases (+11) (82 deaths) (+1)

· Pepin – 817 cases (+1) (7 deaths)

· Pierce – 3,638 cases (+11) (35 deaths)

· Polk – 4,029 cases (+5) (43 deaths)

· Portage – 6,549 cases (+5) (66 deaths)

· Price – 1,181 cases (+2) (7 deaths)

· Racine – 20,704 cases (+21) (337 deaths)

· Richland - 1,273 cases (+4) (15 deaths)

· Rock – 14,837 cases (+54) (163 deaths)

· Rusk - 1,272 cases (+1) (16 deaths)

· Sauk – 5,498 cases (+5) (44 deaths)

· Sawyer - 1,576 cases (+3) (23 deaths)

· Shawano – 4,616 cases (+8) (69 deaths)

· Sheboygan – 13,281 cases (+13) (134 deaths)

· St. Croix – 6,841 cases (+38) (47 deaths)

· Taylor - 1,813 cases (+2) (23 deaths)

· Trempealeau – 3,465 cases (+5) (38 deaths)

· Vernon – 1,882 cases (+5) (38 deaths)

· Vilas - 2,195 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

· Walworth – 9,067 cases (+16) (135 deaths)

· Washburn – 1,357 cases (+2) (18 deaths)

· Washington – 14,101 cases (+22) (141 deaths)

· Waukesha – 42,144 cases (+73) (503 deaths) (+2)

· Waupaca – 4,770 cases (+9) (116 deaths)

· Waushara – 2,120 cases (+11) (31 deaths)

· Winnebago – 17,516 cases (+26) (189 deaths) (+2)

· Wood – 6,758 cases (+2) (77 deaths)

Michigan’s Upper Peninsula**

· Alger - 288 cases (+1) (1 death)

· Baraga - 520 cases (33 deaths)

· Chippewa - 880 cases (+9) (25 deaths)

· Delta – 2,804 cases (+4) (67 deaths)

· Dickinson - 2,202 cases (+4) (55 deaths)

· Gogebic - 972 cases (22 deaths)

· Houghton – 2,291 cases (+7) (32 deaths)

· Iron – 884 cases (+3) (42 deaths)

· Keweenaw – 124 cases (1 death)

· Luce – 144 cases (+5)

· Mackinac - 322 cases (+1) (3 deaths)

· Marquette - 3,650 cases (+8) (55 deaths)

· Menominee - 1,655 cases (+2) (39 deaths)

· Ontonagon – 376 cases (20 deaths)

· Schoolcraft - 260 cases (+7) (4 deaths)

* Cases and deaths are from the daily DHS COVID-19 reports, which may differ from local health department numbers. The DHS reports cases from all health departments within a county’s boundaries, including tribal, municipal and county health departments; county websites may not. Also, public health departments update their data at various times, whereas the DHS freezes the numbers it receives by the same time every day to compile the afternoon report.

**The state of Michigan does not update numbers on Sundays. Monday’s numbers include updates since Saturday’s reporting deadline.

SYMPTOMS

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention identified these as possible symptoms of COVID-19:

Fever of 100.4 or higher

Cough

Shortness of breath

Chills

Repeated shaking with chills

Muscle pain

Headache

Sore throat

New loss of taste or smell

Copyright 2021 WBAY. All rights reserved.