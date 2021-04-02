Stevens Point to get not-for-profit center

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Inclusa is a not-for-profit long-term care provider based in Stevens Point. One of their core values is to build cohesiveness in the community. So when the CEO discovered that the current home of Delta Dental was going up for sale, he decided it would be a great place to bring other not-for-profits under the same roof.

“When we were looking for a real tangible way to be involved in a community and directly invest in community success, one of the things we thought about doing was creating this concept of a not-for-profit center,” said Inclusa CEO Mark Hilliker.

Hilliker said the center would allow the charitable organizations to share on overhead costs, and that would in turn free up more money to invest in the community. He also said it would give smaller not-for-profits a place among their larger counterparts.

“There isn’t a lot of affordable, high-quality lease space available for not-for-profit organizations in the community,” he said.

The United Way of Portage County is buying 20% of the building for its permanent offices. Right now they are cramped into small spaces in the Guzman building and don’t feel they can carry out their programs as efficiently as they might.

They’re hoping some of their partner programs can benefit too.

“With the non-profit center, that’s a really good way to include the community and that’s something that Inclusa is really heading up, the non-profit center. I think it’s going to be a great way for small to medium-size non-profits to have a home,” said United Way Director of Resource Development Fred Hebblewhite.

Hilliker said the new center will include public space too. “One of the things I thought of when I heard that Delta Dental was building the new building was that this would be the perfect place for that, based on the facility size and its configuration.”

Hilliker went on to say that Delta Dental was instrumental in helping put the plan together.

“I have to say, Delta Dental has been a wonderful partner in this and a gracious supporter, and really this couldn’t happen without their support and I just wanted to be sure to say ‘thank you’ to them publicly.”

